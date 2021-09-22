61-year-old charged with two counts of burglary in Isle of Man

Police have charged a 61-year-old man with two counts of burglary that were committed in the Isle of Man.

Nigel Collister, who lives in Andreas, stole stole sentimental and high value coins and jewellery items from his friends, some of the items belonged to one of the victims recently deceased wife.

He then sold the items on for cash, generally to other people on the island with an interest in antiques, jewellery, coins or precious metals.

Some of the items have been traced by the police and returned to the 83-year-old victim, but some are still missing.

DC Cassidy of CID is asking the public to contact him if they have any concerns around precious items or jewellery they may be missing or if they have bought items like this from Mr Collister in recent months.

Police are particularly looking for a distinctive ring which is described as platinum with a large single diamond estimated at a value of £2,700.

Mr Collister has appeard in court and was remanded in custody until the 22nd October 2021.

Anyone with information to contact CID via Police switchboard on 631212.