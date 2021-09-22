The husband of Manchester Arena bomb victim Michelle Kiss described her as 'his guiding light from the moment I met her.'

The inquiry heard the 45-year-old from Whalley in Lancashire 'loved and embraced life'.

She had met her husband Tony when she was 15 and they had been together for 30 years. He said she was 'my childhood sweetheart, my wife and friend and my soulmate'.

The couple were 'so proud' of their children and were 'very, very happy' together.

Sir John Saunders describes Michelle Kiss' legacy as a devoted mother

Michelle Kiss was described as a 'devoted mother'

The Inquiry heard Michelle Kiss had died of a head injury after the suicide bomber detonated his device.

A panel of 'blast wave' experts appointed by the inquiry concluded her injuries were 'unsurvivable'.

Two senior pathologists who reviewed the evidence said death 'would have been immediate as a result of the head injury'.

The chairman, Sir John Saunders, said Michelle was 'well loved and an inspiration to others'.

Like many of the 22 who died, she's described by everyone as full of life. Her children will always remain a living tribute to her work as a mother Sir John Saunders, Inquiry Chair

She loved her friends and wanted 'to make every day count and had a natural ability to bring people together'.

Michelle was a 'natural home-maker' and had left 'vivid memories' of their life together.

A statement read on behalf of her parents Mick and Christine Thompson, who were also in the inquiry room, was also read out.

Michelle Kiss and her husband were so proud of their children and they were 'very very happy'.

They said Michelle was a 'loving and caring and thoughtful' and 'the hub of the family' and also their 'best friend'.

Michelle was 'family oriented' and loved her children 'beyond measure' and supported them in their activities.

Manchester Arena City Room

The inquiry heard Michelle Kiss arrived at the Arena with her friend Ruth Morrell, and their daughters, at around 8pm, they went into Manchester, returning at 10.15pm.

The friends stood near the bottom of the steps in the City Room and then walked up those steps at 10.29pm.

Michelle Kiss was standing at the top of the steps, some 20 metres away from the bomber, when the explosion happened at 10.31pm.

Ruth Murell, in a statement to the inquiry, said after the explosion she turned to her left to ask her friend what had happened but saw she was on the ground.

PC Jessica Bullough covered Michelle Kliss with a blanket to give her 'dignity and respect.'

She said she believed Michelle was already dead.

The inquiry heard that at 10.31pm a member of the public, Jonathan Woods, was captured on CCTV assisting Michelle.

By 10.43pm BTP constable Jessica Bullough was captured approaching and she appeared to try to examine Michelle before walking back down the steps, the inquest heard.

PC Bullough said she believed the woman was dead and used a foil blanket to cover her face and body so that no other officers would approach her and for 'dignity and respect'.