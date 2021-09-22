Play video

Tim Scott speaks to landlord Dornan Binder, who owns the Crag Spring Water.

A landlord who took on a pub and expected a huge bill to sort out the water supply found he was sitting on a 'liquid goldmine'.

Doran Binder, 49, bought the Crag Inn, near Macclesfield in 2016 after divorcing his wife and at 'rock bottom' at the time.

Not long after taking on the small country pub he had to get the water tested as part of the annual inspection to make sure it was safe for the public to drink.

He was worried about the cost as inspectors had to dig deep, but he learned that the aquifer that runs 27 metres below the pub had some of the purest water in the world.

And with 700,000 litres of it, which is enough to fill more than a million bottles a day - Doran has found himself sitting on liquid gold.

It was a complete accident. I had no idea about the water when I bought the pub. I Knew the pub had been struggling for years and six months after buying it we found out that we've got this incredible water Doran Binder

Doran has set about turning the pub into a bottle processing plant. He uses only glass bottles, which are refilled when they are returned.

Doran has now been approached by a boutique US drinks manufacturer that sells high-end mineral water to wealthy clients for up to £109 a bottle. But the environmentalist turned them down, instead opting to run his own eco-friendly and small scale operation from his old pub facilities.

He is now regularly receiving calls from India, China, the US and further afield from companies looking to import his water.

The water is bottled on site and each natural mineral spring water is unique in its taste and flavour. Everywhere I go with it people try it and love it and they've never had water like it. It's almost a creamy smooth magical water. Doran Binder

The dad-of-five said he was working for Bumble and bumble - a US hair products brand, and living between the US and UK when he decided to buy the country pub.

He said "We were living 900 metres away on a farm, and we got divorced. I thought if I bought the pub I could be close to the kids. I knew the pub was failing, but I thought I'd just buy it and see what happened.

Luckily this guarantees the future of the pub hopefully forever. With this water, the pub can piggyback and it will hopefully turn into an attraction to get people to visit this side of the Peak District Doran Binder

His company, Crag Spring Water, now employs 12 people who operate out of the pub's old dining room. The pub is now closed and the water business is now Doran's main focus.