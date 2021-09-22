Liverpool Football Club have confirmed they will be going ahead with the expansion of their stadium.

There will be an extra tier added to the Anfield Road stand, taking the stadium's capacity up to 61,000 and making it the third largest in the Premier League.

Work on the stadium is expected to be completed in time for the 2023-24 season.

The planning committee at Liverpool City Council voted for the increased capacity of the stand, which currently holds 8,819, with six in favour and two against.

The expansion will see 7,000 more seats added to Anfield. Credit: PA

Andy Hughes, managing director of Liverpool FC, said: “We have been clear from the beginning that in order for this expansion to go ahead we needed the co-operation of local residents and the community, to successfully navigate the complex planning landscape, and to ensure the project is financially viable.

“We needed certainty for this project to progress and are now in a position to be able to move forward.

"We began this journey in 2014 and are grateful to everyone for the contributions they have made to bring the project to this stage.”

The expanded Anfield Road Stand is expected to create about 400 match day roles, in addition to the 2,200 people currently employed in various operations - 95% of which are from the local area.