Play video

Sir John Saunders, Inquiry Chair, paying tribute to Bury teenager

The Chairman of the Manchester Arena Inquiry has described the death of 15-year old Olivia Campbell Hardy as 'a talent, what a waste, what a lovely person'.

Her mother Charlotte Hodgson from Bury in Greater Manchester said her daughter 'was a beautiful, creative young girl who packed so much into her 15 years.'

Ollie didn't just come into a room she would make an entrance, and was a hugely talented singer with a promising future ahead of her. Music and singing were her life and she'd auditioned for ITV's Britain's Got Talent. Charlotte Hodgson, Olivia Campbell Hardy's mother

Her grandfather Steve Goodman read a pen portrait by his son and Olivia's father, Andrew Hardy.

He said Olivia 'had loved being a bridesmaid at her father's wedding just 9 days before she was killed in the bombing.'

Adam Lawler was with Olivia Campbell Hardy at the concert and paid tribute to his best friend

Olivia had gone to the concert with her best friend Adam Lawler.

In an interview with ITV Granada Reports, the inquiry heard he said they were 'having a lot of fun, messing about and singing along to the songs."

He said 'Ariana Grande was fantastic, we loved her.'

In the same interview, Adam said he wanted 'to live his life as Liv would have done, be kind, be good, be funny, be brilliant and beautiful and be amazing to people.'

Olivia Campbell Hardy died of head and neck injuries and was 5 metres away from the bomber

The inquiry heard Olivia and Adam entered the City Room at 22.30 pm. Olivia was 5 metres away from the bomber at the time of detonation.

The teenager died from head and neck injuries which were 'unsurvivable'.

Body worn video shows her lying on the ground and her head and body had been covered with posters.