Play video

Video of Sir John Saunders who told the inquiry we can all learn a lot from Jane Tweddle's motto

A mum of three from Blackpool, who died in the Manchester Arena attack used to tell her daughters, when they asked her the time, 'it's the time of your life so never forget it'.

Jane Tweddle's daughters, Harriet, Lily and Isabelle now live by their mother's motto.

They told the inquiry Jane Tweddle as a 'warrior mum who wanted them to be kind and stick together.'

They said she made their lives 'full of love and laughter'. Her mother Margo remembered her daughter's 'smile, laugh and love of life'.

Jane Tweddle always made sure her house was filled with laughter

The receptionist at South Shore Academy in Blackpool was 14 metres away from the Manchester Arena bomber when he detonated the homemade bomb.

The inquiry heard Jane was with her friend Joanne Aaron, dropping off their daughters for the concert before heading into the city centre for a meal and a coffee.

They returned to the venue at 10.23pm and were near the box office when the bomb went off.

Jane Tweddle was given CPR by BTP officers but her injuries were 'unsurvivable'

She died from neck injuries which were concluded by blast experts as 'unsurvivable' even with 'prompt medical assistance' at the scene.

A member of the public, Sean Gardner, approached her, followed by BTP constable Jessica Bullough a few seconds later.

Mr Gardner remembered assisting Jane - he was there to pick up his own daughter and had heard her friend 'shouting for help'.

Emergency Services outside the Manchester Arena in the aftermath of the attack

He knelt beside her and tried to comfort her and asked for help from a police officer.

Mr Gardner said he left briefly to check on his daughter who was waiting in a car.

When he returned Jane's breathing had 'deteriorated' and she was 'breathing heavily' and bleeding heavily. He said she died in front of him.

PC Bullough had placed a defibrillator on Jane and she and a colleague attempted CPR.

She was covered with T-shirts and then a white sheet and was identified by a member of NWAS as deceased at 23.47pm.

Her daughters told the inquiry they will always be grateful.

Jane Tweddle was described by her daughters as a 'perfect listener' and a 'warrior mum

Her daughters say their mum's 'friendly nature and kindness' meant children were able to open up to her and she was a 'perfect listener'.

They said she was a 'source of strength and support to the many of the children she helped in her work.

They recalled how, when they asked their mum what time it was, she would reply it's the time of your life never forgot it'.

The inquiry heard, her daughters will 'hold on to that forever.'