Manchester Arena Inquiry: Philip Tron's family thank BTP for 'act of dignity'

Video report by Amy Welch

The mother of a man who was killed in the Manchester Arena Attack has thanked British Transport Police for covering his body, calling it an 'act of dignity'.

The inquiry heard 32-year-old Philip Tron was standing with his partner's daughter Courtney Boyle just four metres away from the bomb when it exploded.

He suffered multiple injuries which experts say were 'unsurvivable'.

His 'mam' June Tron, as she was referred to in the hearing, said Philip was a 'real joker' who she misses greatly.

Philip Tron (left) with his Mum June Tron (centre) and Uncle Ken Mullen (right) Credit: Family photo

His family recalled how a "charmer was born" on 3 September 1984 alongside his twin sister Rachel.

His uncle Ken, sitting alongside Philip's twin said he was 'hugely likeable who always had 'a smile and a cheeky grin'.

His family described their frantic search for Philip after the blast. They'd been waiting in the car park close to the Arena and their 'car shook'. They knew instantly it was a bomb.

PC Jessica Bullough giving evidence to the Manchester Arena Inquiry

Mrs Tron personally thanked BTP Officer Jessica Bullough for covering her son after he had died, describing that as an 'act of dignity'.

PC Bullough was seen on CCTV placing a t-shirt over his body 'out of respect'.

The inquiry heard Philip and Courtney arrived at the arena at 10.20pm and they were in the City Room two minutes later.

CCTV captured him moments later lying on his front on the ground.

Body-worn video from TravelSafe officer Philip Clegg captured him still not moving at 10.33pm, two minutes after the explosion, the inquiry hears.

Courtney Boyle died in the Manchester Arena Attack - she'd gone to collect her sister from the concert

19 year old Courtney Boyle was 'loving life' as a student when she died in the bombing.

Courtney’s younger sister, Nicole, had attended the Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017 and the family drove to Manchester and spent the time shopping while she was at the gig.

Courtney left the family in their car to collect her sister and was in the foyer when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated his bomb at the end of the gig.

The chairman of the inquiry, Sir John Saunders, said it was clear Philip Tron was a 'larger than life character' and he recalled the moving, and funny tributes the family had paid to him in pen portraits at the beginning of the inquiry.

Philip's uncle had offered to translate what he was saying then in case the chairman didn't understand his Geordie accent.

Sir John said: "We need as many people as Philip did who can make us laugh and that makes his loss all the greater."

Struggling to maintain his composure, he added: "His spirit of fun has left you with happy memories and he will live forever on through those."

Video of Sir John Saunders during the hearing on Philip Tron's last moments