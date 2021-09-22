Several buildings flooded after burst pipe on Oxford Road in Manchester

United Utilities have fixed a burst pipe which has led to flooding in Manchester city centre.

Oxford Road is closed in both directions between Booth Street West and Grafton Street, outside the University .

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service say several buildings have been flooded and firefighters are working hard to minimise damage and remove the water.

They say there will be 'substantial' traffic disruption due to road closures and have encouraged drivers to avoid the area.

There is currently no impact on access to the hospitals nearby.