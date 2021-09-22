A manhunt has been launched by police to find a convicted sex offender wanted on recall to prison.Kevin Anthony Wyatt, also known as David Edge, 37, failed to return to approved premises in Accrington earlier this month.Wyatt has links to many areas in the North West of England, including Cumbria, Barrow-in-Furness, Whitehaven, Carlisle and Dalton-in-Furness. He also has links to Blackpool and Worcester.Wyatt was handed a 10-year prison sentence for rape at Preston Crown Court in April 2016.He is described as white, 5ft 11in tall and of stocky build. He has a number of tattoos, including a cross symbol with the word ‘Grandma’ on his left arm, a tattoo of ‘2 GUNS’ on his back and a tattoo of a bird on his chest.Lancashire Police are said to be very concerned following his disappearance.Detective Constable Kyle Hazelaar said: “Wyatt is wanted on prison recall after failing to return to approved premises. He is considered a high risk offender and he should not be approached.“If you have any information about his whereabouts please come forward."