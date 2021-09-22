Play video

Sir Richard Leese is one of this region's most recognisable politicians and now he's retiring as leader of Manchester City Council.

In that time, he's had to deal with two terrorist attacks on the city, plus the years of austerity and the pandemic which have drastically hit the council's staff and services.

Why are you retiring?

"The simple answer is I've had enough. If I stood for another term I'd be 75 at the end of it and I don't want to be doing what I'm doing now when I'm 75.

"I think I'd like to stay reasonably busy but I want some more free time, I want to go and watch Lancashire, I want to be able to babysit my new grandchild."

Sir Richard Leese joined Gamal Fahnbulleh in the studio Credit: ITV

What have been the highs and the lows of the last 25 years?

"The most obvious low points was 4 weeks into office, the IRA bomb in the city centre.

"Over 200 people injured, some seriously and then certainly beating that for how bad it was, was the 2017 Arena bomb because of course there we had the loss of life, and something that will stay with us forever."

"Lots and lots of high points - the Commonwealth Games, every Manchester International Festival.

Sir Richard Leese at the vigil the day after the Arena bombing in 2017 Credit: ITV

"Talking about the Arena bombing, one of the things that made me most proud was the day after the bombing, the vigil in St Anne's Square, because that really showed what sort of city Manchester had become, thats a city you can feel proud of."

Did those attacks change you?

"I don't think they changed me, other than the trauma of those events doesn't go away, even after 25 years. What it teaches you is what is valuable and what's important."