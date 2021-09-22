A man from St Helens has been banned from a number of well-known shops in Merseyside for two years after being convicted of theft and aggressive behaviour towards workers.

Paul Green, 35, is not allowed to enter any Tesco, B&M, McColls, Superdrug, Savers, Poundland, Asda, The Range, Wilkos and Boots in the area.

The Community Policing Team at St Helens submitted an application for the Criminal Behaviour Order against green after he became aggressive and disruptive to staff in a store after stealing from the shop.

Sefton Magistrates Court has granted the order, which means he's banned from several stores across the whole of Merseyside for two years.

He's also banned from going into any shops in Church Square Shopping Centre in St Helens and will have to leave any shop in Merseyside if staff ask him to.

Speaking after the order was issued Chief Inspector Paul Holden said: “We hope that Green’s criminal behaviour order serves as warning to those who try to harass or attack shop workers who are just doing their job will be brought to justice.

“We will continue to work alongside businesses and their staff, to ensure that they are offered the necessary support and protection."