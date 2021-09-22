A woman has died after a crash at an M6 service station in Lancashire.

The crash, involving one car, happened at about 7:45am on Wednesday 22 September.

A Toyota C-HR travelling southbound on the M6 came off the motorway at Charnock Richard services and crashed into a metal fence.

The woman, who was in her 50s, who was driving the car, was treated by emergency services, but she died at the scene.

Lancashire Police are asking for anyone who saw what happened or who may have dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch.