Footage from Lakeland Wildlife Oasis shows two armadillo pups.

A zoo in South Lakeland is celebrating the patter of tiny paws... with the arrival of two baby armadillos.

The pair of pups are the result of a captive breeding programme at the Lakeland Wildlife Oasis in Milnthorpe.

The six-week-old pair of cuties have been christened Digger and Dumper by their keepers.

“We’re all thrilled,” says head keeper, Neil Cook. “Armadillos typically give birth to twins, so when we spotted nesting behaviours, we all held our breath.

"Armadillo or human, first-time parenthood can be tricky, so it was vital to maintain total privacy in those first important weeks, ensuring we gave Nessa the right conditions, care and nutrition, without intruding.”

After plenty of nursery time, the pups are on show to the public, showing every sign of being as characterful and energetic as parents Nessa and Dozer, who also live at the zoo.

“After the worry and upheaval of the last couple of years, it feels like a red letter day for our animals, keepers and visitors,” adds Neil.

“Continuing our journey into a positive future for animal conservation and education, watching the antics of these gorgeous new armadillo babies can’t fail to put a smile on everyone’s face!"