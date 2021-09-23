Isle of Man Election Results

Below are all the results from each constituency coming in as they are announced.

Arbory Castletown and Malew

Jason Moorhouse (1988 votes)

Tim Glover (1818 votes)

Steve Crowther (1488 votes)

Graham Cregeen (730 votes)

Turnout: 56.4%

Ayre and Michael

Alfred Cannan (2,117 votes)

Tim Johnston (1,203 votes)

Tim Baker (709 votes)

Dr Sos Boussougou (189 votes)

Phil Corkill (378 votes)

Duncan Livingstone (517 votes)

Paul Weatherall (540 votes)

Madeleine Westall (168 votes)

Turnout: 62.5%

Douglas Central

Ann Corlett (1,400 votes)

Chris Thomas (1,319 votes)

Damian Ciappelli (951 votes)

Sara Hackman (369 votes)

Turnout:

Douglas East

Joney Faragher (741 votes)

Clare Barber (692 votes)

Michael Josem (508 votes)

Peter Gilmour (313 votes)

Jon Joughin (477 votes)

Christine Urquhart (152 votes)

Amanda Walker (217 votes)

Douglas North

David Ashford (1,567 votes)

John Wannenburgh (753 votes)

Ralph Peake (682 votes)

Kevin Oliphant-Smith (492 votes)

Turnout:

Douglas South

Sarah Maltby (1,244 votes)

Claire Christian (1,242 votes)

Paul Quine (1,094 votes)

Gerald Higgins (552 votes)

Turnout: 46.95%

Garff

Daphne Caine (1,122 votes)

Andrew Smith (1,112 votes)

Gareth Young (1,021 votes)

Martyn Perkins (971 votes)

Jamie Smith (576 votes)

Turnout:

Glenfaba and Peel

Kate Lord-Brennan (2150 votes)

Tim Crookall (1134 votes)

Geoffrey Boot (273 votes)

Trevor Cowin (1070 votes)

Leo Cussons (855 votes)

Ray Harmer (1073 votes)

Mikey Lee (201 votes)

Turnout:

Middle

Jane Poole-Wilson (1,788 votes)

Stu Peters (965 votes)

Alison Lynch (792 votes)

Keiran Hannifin (553 votes)

David Fowler (163 votes)

Turnout:

Onchan

Rob Callister (1,600 votes)

Julie Edge (1,363 votes)

James Cherry (570 votes)

Michael Leather (177 votes)

Peter Willers (433 votes)

Turnout: 45.05%

Ramsey

Lawrie Hooper (1,657 votes)

Dr Alex Allinson (1,557 votes)

Robert Cowell (679 votes)

Jonathan Kinrade (345 votes)

Simon Mann (555 votes)

Luke Parker (664 votes)

Leonard Singer (405 votes)

Erica Spencer (438 votes)

Turnout:

Rushen

Juan Watterson (2,384 votes)

Dr Michelle Haywood (1,386 votes)

Mark Kemp (1,163 votes)

Andrew Langan-Newton (1,109 votes)

Turnout:

Full reaction coverage from the 2021 Isle of Man General Election will feature on Granada Reports on Friday 24th September.