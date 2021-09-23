Isle of Man Election Results

24 new politicians have been elected to the House of Keys from the 12 constituencies around the Isle of Man. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Below are all the results from each constituency coming in as they are announced.

Arbory Castletown and Malew

  • Jason Moorhouse (1988 votes)

  • Tim Glover (1818 votes)

  • Steve Crowther (1488 votes)

  • Graham Cregeen (730 votes)

Turnout: 56.4%

Ayre and Michael

  • Alfred Cannan (2,117 votes)

  • Tim Johnston (1,203 votes)

  • Tim Baker (709 votes)

  • Dr Sos Boussougou (189 votes)

  • Phil Corkill (378 votes)

  • Duncan Livingstone (517 votes)

  • Paul Weatherall (540 votes)

  • Madeleine Westall (168 votes)

Turnout: 62.5%

Douglas Central

  • Ann Corlett (1,400 votes)

  • Chris Thomas (1,319 votes)

  • Damian Ciappelli (951 votes)

  • Sara Hackman (369 votes)

Turnout:

Douglas East

  • Joney Faragher (741 votes)

  • Clare Barber (692 votes)

  • Michael Josem (508 votes)

  • Peter Gilmour (313 votes)

  • Jon Joughin (477 votes)

  • Christine Urquhart (152 votes)

  • Amanda Walker (217 votes)

Douglas North

  • David Ashford (1,567 votes)

  • John Wannenburgh (753 votes)

  • Ralph Peake (682 votes)

  • Kevin Oliphant-Smith (492 votes)

Turnout:

Douglas South

  • Sarah Maltby (1,244 votes)

  • Claire Christian (1,242 votes)

  • Paul Quine (1,094 votes)

  • Gerald Higgins (552 votes)

Turnout: 46.95%

Garff

  • Daphne Caine (1,122 votes)

  • Andrew Smith (1,112 votes)

  • Gareth Young (1,021 votes)

  • Martyn Perkins (971 votes)

  • Jamie Smith (576 votes)

Turnout:

Glenfaba and Peel

  • Kate Lord-Brennan (2150 votes)

  • Tim Crookall (1134 votes)

  • Geoffrey Boot (273 votes)

  • Trevor Cowin (1070 votes)

  • Leo Cussons (855 votes)

  • Ray Harmer (1073 votes)

  • Mikey Lee (201 votes)

Turnout:

Middle

  • Jane Poole-Wilson (1,788 votes)

  • Stu Peters (965 votes)

  • Alison Lynch (792 votes)

  • Keiran Hannifin (553 votes)

  • David Fowler (163 votes)

Turnout:

Onchan

  • Rob Callister (1,600 votes)

  • Julie Edge (1,363 votes)

  • James Cherry (570 votes)

  • Michael Leather (177 votes)

  • Peter Willers (433 votes)

Turnout: 45.05%

Ramsey

  • Lawrie Hooper (1,657 votes)

  • Dr Alex Allinson (1,557 votes)

  • Robert Cowell (679 votes)

  • Jonathan Kinrade (345 votes)

  • Simon Mann (555 votes)

  • Luke Parker (664 votes)

  • Leonard Singer (405 votes)

  • Erica Spencer (438 votes)

Turnout:

Rushen

  • Juan Watterson (2,384 votes)

  • Dr Michelle Haywood (1,386 votes)

  • Mark Kemp (1,163 votes)

  • Andrew Langan-Newton (1,109 votes)

Turnout:

Full reaction coverage from the 2021 Isle of Man General Election will feature on Granada Reports on Friday 24th September.