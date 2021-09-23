Isle of Man General Election: What happens next?

The Isle of Man has now elected its 24 new politicians who will make up the new House of Keys, but that is not the end of the parliamentary process during a Manx General Election.

So what happens next?

Electing a Speaker of the House of Keys

On the 28th September, the First Deemster will swear in the new House of Keys members in the morning at 11:30am.

This is then followed by the Speaker of the House of Keys being elected at 2:30pm.

The Speaker is elected by the new Members during this first sitting, and the candidate with the most votes is chosen as the new Speaker.

Once elected, the Speaker has a duty to call on Members to receive a copy of the Standing Orders of the House of Keys and crucially, sign the Standing Orders book.

Timeline of Events

28th September - First Deemster will swear in new House of Keys members at 11:30am.

28th September - Speaker of the House of Keys to be elected at 2:30pm.

12th October - House of Keys will elect a new Chief Minister at 10:00am.

19th October - First session of the new Tynwald will begin at 10:30am.

Electing a new Chief Minister

Two and a half weeks after the General Election, the newly-formed House of Keys vote on who will lead the Isle of Man Government for the next five years.

Similarly to electing the Speaker, the person with the most votes by the 24 members is elected as the Chief Minister.

They are then officially appointed by the Island's Lieutenant Governor, the Queen's representative for the Isle of Man.

First Tynwald Sitting

On 19th October, the first sitting of the Isle of Man's new parliament will begin kickstarting the next five years of Manx politics.

