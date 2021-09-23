A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in an alleyway in Merseyside.

The man's body was discovered at 1pm on Wednesday 22 September, between Harebell Street and Woodbine Street, in Kirkdale in Liverpool, Merseyside Police said.

Police are working to formally identify the body and notify his next of kin.

Officers have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into custody for questioning.

CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries are also being carried out in the local area.

Detective Inspector Jennie Beck said: "We understand the shock this will have caused within the local community and are doing all we can to establish the circumstances.“We are carrying out a number of witness and CCTV enquiries tonight to establish what has taken place and so if you have seen anything or anyone suspicious in the Kirkdale area recently then please let us know and we will take action. “Similarly if you were driving in the area and have any dashcam footage then please review it and let us know if you see anything. Any information you hold could be vital to our enquiries.”