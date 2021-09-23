Man from Manchester drove car at his ex after break-up

A man from Manchester has appeared in court after he drove his car at his ex-girlfriend after their relationship ended.

Mark Salisbury had been in an on-off relationship with the woman, and despite reconciling in November 2019, she described that he was behaving in a ‘jealous and controlling’ fashion.

After returning from a break way in Blackpool, the woman broke up with him, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Salisbury, of Moston, began bombarding her with messages across a number of different social media platforms.

He also threatened to take his own life, prosecutor Duncan Wilcock said.

“Several times she messaged him asking him to leave her alone,” he told the court.

“He then began making references to a previous relationship she’d had with a black male, and used racially offensive language to describe her relationship with that man.”

At around 5.30am on June 15 this year, Salisbury continued sending messages, images and videos indicating that he was going to take his own life.

He then drove to the woman’s address. “When she saw he had arrived outside her house she contacted the defendant’s parents,” Mr Wilcock said.

Whilst in her front garden, he revved the engine and drove towards the house at speed. She had come out but managed to move out of the way.

“The Vauxhall Zafira he was driving then collided with the complainant’s daughter’s boyfriend’s car, and shunted it into the garden wall."

Salisbury’s father came over to the car and, following a brief struggle, removed a flick knife from the vehicle.

After being taken to hospital for checks, Salisbury was interviewed and told officer’s his plan was to crash his car into her shed, claiming he had not intended to harm her.

In a victim personal statement, she said she felt like she had been ‘manipulated’ by him and was ‘petrified’.

“I felt isolated from my friends - he took advantage of it,” she said. “During the incident I felt scared of what he would do.

“I ended the relationship to get away from him, but he continued to message me.”Salisbury was said to have two previous convictions, none of which were related.Sentencing him, the Recorder of Manchester Judge Nicholas Dean QC said:

You reacted to the breakdown of your relationship in a way with a significant degree of emotional immaturity. “You displayed a sense of self harm, but also a sense of blame towards your partner - she was not to blame, you are. The Recorder of Manchester Judge Nicholas Dean QC

He added: “You have recognised you need guidance and assistance.”Salisbury, was given a two year community order, ordered to complete the Building Better Relationships programme, 10 days of rehabilitation activity requirements and made the subject of a three months electronically-monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months and banned from contacting his ex-partner under the terms of a restraining order for five years.