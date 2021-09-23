Play video

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Amy Welch who has followed the inquiry from the beginning

The family of Alison Howe, a former nurse from Royton, said she would remain 'forever in our hearts and minds'.

Her husband Steven said she was the 'person who glued the family together'.

Alison was 44 when she died and the inquiry heard she was 'a much loved wife, step-mum and mum.'

Alison Howe enjoying a holiday with her family

She was mother to daughters Sacha and Darcie and step-mother to Lewis, Jack, Jordan and Harris

She had gone to the Arena with her friend Lisa Lees to drop off two of their daughters for the Ariana Grande concert.

Steven described Alison as 'full of life', 'caring' and 'well-liked in her circle of friends'.

Whenever there was a question to be asked everyone would say 'what would Alison say?', 'what would mum have said?

Alison Howe was a much loved wife, mum and step-mum.

Steven met Alison when she took him to hospital after he had been hurt in an accident.

When he regained consciousness, the inquiry heard he told Alison he loved her and that one day they would be married.

He said Alison had brought his family together and 'she could not have done a better job'.

Her mother Susan Cann said 'you could never feel sad or depressed' in Alison's company.

"She was everything you could wish for in a child. She was kind and loving and she was someone people liked to be around." Alison was also a 'talented musician' and could play the piano and violin.

Her step-son Harris said Alison had 'saved our lives'. He penned a poem for her which started: "Alison, you saved our lives. I always knew but never realised."

Alison Howe and her friend Lisa Lees re-entered the City Room at 10.27pm, the inquiry was told.

They walked across the foyer towards the exit doors. Alison waited near the doors, standing slightly to the left of Lisa.

Alison Howe with her family who 'adored her'

Alison was three metres away from the bomber when the explosion detonated. She died alongside her friend Lisa Lees.

The inquiry heard a Showsec steward Jade Samuel performed chest compressions on Alison, along with a British Transport Police officer Jane Bridgewater who joined her at 10.56pm.

Alison was covered in a white t-shirt after Advanced paramedic Patrick Ennis told them there was 'nothing that can be done'.

The inquiry was told that Alison had suffered 'multiple injuries, caused by shrapnel from the bomb and a 'significant' head injury she had suffered was 'unsurvivable'.

Chairman of the inquiry Sir John Saunders paid his own tribute to Alison.