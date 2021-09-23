Play video

Video of Sir John Saunder's tribute to Lisa Lees

The family of a mother-of-two, killed in the Manchester Arena attack, described her as "an amazing daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend" who made a real difference to the lives of others.

Lisa Lees, who died aged 43, was a beauty therapist from Royton in Oldham who provided aromatherapy massages to children nearing the end of their lives.

Her mother Elaine Hunter said Lisa's work was "one of her greatest achievements".

All the children had different disabilities but you could see their eyes light up whenever Lisa entered the room. Elaine Hunter

Lisa Lees was the 'heart and soul' of her family

Her husband Anthony described his wife as ''the most beautiful person I have ever met''; she was "great to be around, funny, exciting, full of laughter and full of life and she enjoyed every minute."

She was a caring and loving person driven by a passion to succeed and achieve her goals in life no matter how hard. Anthony Lees

The inquiry heard Lisa was the mother of Lauren and India and she had two grandchildren.

She never got the chance to see the last to be born, Dylan Jack. It was a name, Lisa had wanted if she'd had a boy.

Lauren said her mother's memory would live on through her son, born in December 2017 and said 'my life has not been the same since losing my mum'.

Lisa on the right with her eldest daughter Lauren

"Just the thought that she will never see me walk down the aisle, or my boys grow up, is a daily emotional battle.

'All I can do now is help my mum's memory live on and be there for my sister and family.

'My mum lit up all our lives and is missed every hour of every day."

Lisa's husband told the inquiry she was a positive person and was always telling their two girls that they could achieve anything in life if they put the time and effort into it.

"They and I wouldn't be the people we are today without Lisa's guidance. She was the heart and soul of our family."

Lisa Lees with her young daughter India

The inquiry heard that Lisa and her daughter India went to the Arena for the Ariana Grande concert with Lisa's friend Alison Howe and Alison's daughter Darcie.

Alison also lost her life in the atrocity, which claimed 22 lives.

Alison Howe had gone to the Arena with her friend Lisa Lees to collect their daughters and died in the attack

Their daughters were dropped off at the venue and their mothers left, returning to the City Room to collect them at 10:27pm.

Lisa and Alison waited near the exit doors. At the moment of the blast, Lisa was about four metres from the bomber.

Lisa Lees graduation, she'd won a national award in recognition for her outstanding work with children

A member of the public, Michael Byrne, said in a witness statement that he had bent down to put her in the recovery position after being worried about her breathing.

He said: "I just didn't know what to do. She was still alive. I thought if I don't move her she's going to die but if I move her she's going to die."

The inquiry heard another member of the public, Jolene Smith, also tended to Lisa.

Ms Smith said in a witness statement she knew Lisa had died. She said: "Her face was beautiful. Her eyes were open but they were not moving."

The witness recalled Lisa's hair was ''lovely'' and that her make-up was ''still beautiful''.

"She looked like an angel," said Ms Smith.

The inquiry heard advanced paramedic Patrick Ennis placed a label on Lisa to identify her as deceased at 11:39pm.

Lisa Lees family thanked those who tried to help after the blast

The initial post mortem examination concluded Lisa had died of ''multiple injuries'' while an inquiry-appointed panel of 'blast wave' experts concluded her injuries were ''unsurvivable''.

The inquiry was told the family had asked to record their thanks ''for those that did their best to tend to Lisa in appalling circumstances''.

The chairman, Sir John Saunders, also paid tribute to Lisa and particularly her efforts to help terminally-ill children and their families.

"As I have heard, Lisa gave a great deal but she had so much more to give."