A man who drove on the wrong side of the road before crashing into another car and killing a pensioner has been jailed.

Muhammad Ahmed, of Eden Street, pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving at Minshull Street Crown Court on Thursday 23 September.

In February of this year, Ahmed drove his BMW car on the wrong side of Hyde Road, in Woodley, overtook a line of traffic and crashed into another car.

The driver of the car - 73-year-old grandmother Sonia Adams - was seriously injured and died at the scene.

Ahmed also ploughed into a tree and a parked Renault Clio on Stockport Road.

Sonia Adams Credit: Family photo / M.E.N

He was sentenced to 32 months in prison on Thursday (23 September) as well as handed a driving ban for five years, which will start when he is released from custody.

Sergeant Phillip Shaw, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "I hope that this sentencing today will deter other motorists from risking other road user's safety whilst driving, as every decision on the road has the potential to result in catastrophic consequences."

Speaking after the sentencing, the children of Mrs Adams said it 'will never be enough'. They said: "He could be out walking the street in 16 months and our Mum won't.

"Hopefully this court case will make people think twice about smoking cannabis and then getting into a car."