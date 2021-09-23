Play video

Two women who were widowed when their police officer husbands were killed are now trying to help other families cope with loss.

Merseyside police officers Neil Doyle and Dave Phillips died within ten months of each other.

PC Neil Doyle, 36, was punched on a night out in Liverpool city centre and killed in December 2014. Two men were jailed for his manslaughter.

PC Dave Phillips, 34, died after a pick-up truck deliberately mounted a central reservation where he was standing in October 2015. A man was convicted of his manslaughter.

Now, the police officers' wives, Sarah Doyle and Jen Phillips, have formed a charity called the Doyle Phillips Foundation for the benefit of other bereaved police families.

Police officers normally socialise with each other. They feel safe when they're out with people in the same job. To lose not only a loved one but the police family connection is massive. Sarah Doyle

While there is already a charity that supports families of officers killed on duty, Sarah and Jen Phillips want to support families of officers killed in tragic circumstances, whether on or off-duty.

She said the majority of her husband's friends were police officers and 'to lose that police family connection was massive.'

Sarah Doyle said she and Jen Philips had formed a close friendship and their mutual support has been a 'lifeline'.