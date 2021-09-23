Three generations of a Liverpool family (and their dog) born on the same day

A family from Liverpool has defied odds of around 135,000 to one by having three generations of the same family sharing the same birthday.Steven Hill's granddaughter, Sophia Rose, was born in the early hours of Wednesday, September 22.Steven's wife, Pauline, 53, was also born on September 22 in 1968, and daughter Laura, 33, was born exactly 20-years apart on the same date in 1988.

Steven Hill and new granddaughter Sophia Rose Credit: Liverpool Echo

Steven, from West Derby, Liverpool, said as a result of his new granddaughter sharing exactly the same birthday as his wife and daughter, buying presents will be even more of a challenge.Steven, 50, told the Liverpool Echo:

I've just got 'happy birthday mother', 'happy birthday daughter', and 'happy birthday granddaughter' balloons. "My daughter was given the same due date as my wife, which was the 19th. Months ago my wife said she'll have it on our birthday, guaranteed. "She just made it by two and a half hours." Steven Hill

Laura gave birth to her second child, 7lb 13oz Sophia Rose at 2.30am at the Liverpool Women's Hospital.Steve said:

Since Laura was born, my wife never had a proper birthday as Laura always takes centre stage because she's the daughter. "And now we've said to Laura, now the new baby is going to take it over you, so you're going to have to deal with what your mum had to deal with for years. Steven Hill

Steve said he had planned to have a meal out with his wife and daughter today to celebrate their joint birthday, but that the plan was only "pencilled in" on the off-chance she went into labour on her birthday.He added that despite having to fork out for three gifts on one day from now on, he was overjoyed by the new family arrival and fully intended to "wet the baby's head" tonight.Speaking of the amazing birthday coincidence, he added: "I knew I should have put a bet on! We also have a pet Yorkie who is nine and his birthday is also on the 22nd of September!"