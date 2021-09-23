Three generations of a Liverpool family (and their dog) born on the same day
A family from Liverpool has defied odds of around 135,000 to one by having three generations of the same family sharing the same birthday.Steven Hill's granddaughter, Sophia Rose, was born in the early hours of Wednesday, September 22.Steven's wife, Pauline, 53, was also born on September 22 in 1968, and daughter Laura, 33, was born exactly 20-years apart on the same date in 1988.
Steven, from West Derby, Liverpool, said as a result of his new granddaughter sharing exactly the same birthday as his wife and daughter, buying presents will be even more of a challenge.Steven, 50, told the Liverpool Echo:
Laura gave birth to her second child, 7lb 13oz Sophia Rose at 2.30am at the Liverpool Women's Hospital.Steve said:
Steve said he had planned to have a meal out with his wife and daughter today to celebrate their joint birthday, but that the plan was only "pencilled in" on the off-chance she went into labour on her birthday.He added that despite having to fork out for three gifts on one day from now on, he was overjoyed by the new family arrival and fully intended to "wet the baby's head" tonight.Speaking of the amazing birthday coincidence, he added: "I knew I should have put a bet on! We also have a pet Yorkie who is nine and his birthday is also on the 22nd of September!"