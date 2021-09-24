Lancashire Police have arrested a man on its most wanted list after he goaded officers on Facebook telling them to 'do their job properly'.

David Holmes commented under the social media post listing him as one of the force's most wanted criminals.

The 27-year-old goaded officers, telling them: "Do you job properly then and come find me".

In response Lancashire Police urged him to "hand himself in", before saying they would find him "sooner or later".

Less than 24 hours later Lancashire Police then reposted the comment on their Facebook site to tell followers they had arrested and charged Holmes.

Writing "That awkward moment when we do actually arrest and charge you", the post has gained hundreds of comments and shares.

Holmes was featured as part of Operation Hunter, launched in July to target the county's most wanted people.

The 27-year-old had been wanted since August and has been charged with harassment and breaching a restraining order.

