Police name man murdered in Liverpool who was found in an alleyway

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Liverpool have formally identified him.

James Richards, 33, was killed on Wednesday 22 September in Kirkdale.

His body was discovered in an alleyway between Harebell Street and Woodbine Street by a member of the public just before 1pm.James’s next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.A 22-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

Area of Kirkdale in Liverpool where James Richard's body was found Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Inspector Jennie Beck appealed for witnesses to come forwardand said:

We understand the shock this will have caused within the local community and are doing all we can to establish the circumstances. "We are carrying out a number of witness and CCTV enquiries tonight to establish what has taken place and so if you have seen anything or anyone suspicious in the Kirkdale area recently then please let us know and we will take action. Detective Inspector Jennie Beck, Merseyside Police

Tributes left to James Richard Credit: Liverpool Echo

Police want to hear from anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV. Please contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre. You can also call 101 quoting reference 21000660162 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.