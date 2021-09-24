Police name man murdered in Liverpool who was found in an alleyway
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Liverpool have formally identified him.
James Richards, 33, was killed on Wednesday 22 September in Kirkdale.
His body was discovered in an alleyway between Harebell Street and Woodbine Street by a member of the public just before 1pm.James’s next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.A 22-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of murder.
Detective Inspector Jennie Beck appealed for witnesses to come forwardand said:
Police want to hear from anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV. Please contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre. You can also call 101 quoting reference 21000660162 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.