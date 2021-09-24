Petrol stations across the North West have seen large queues after reports petrol was in short supply due to HGV driver shortages.

BP, Esso and Tesco petrol forecourts were impacted by challenges getting petrol deliveries.

Nationally, BP said that around 20 of its 1,200 petrol forecourts were closed due to a lack of available fuel, with between 50 and 100 sites affected by the loss of at least one grade of fuel.

Queues at a petrol station in Greater Manchester

Cheshire Police have warned drivers about illegally queuing on roads.

Queues at Morrisons in Nantwich started to form at around 7am September 25, and as a result queues have formed on the highway.

Nantwich police posted the warning on Twitter and said they have received reports of congestion at petrol stations with vehicles queuing on the highway.

ITV News spoke to motorists queuing in Davenham in Northwich.

The Transport Secretary has tried to dissuade drivers from panic buying petrol.

Grant Shapps said on Friday that motorists should "carry on as normal".

He told ITV News the government will "move heaven and earth" to avert a fuel crisis in the UK, with "all manner of measures" being considered.

Senior ministers were understood to be meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss possible solutions to the shortage of 100,000 HGV drivers.

Drivers queuing at Adsa in Altrincham.

ITV News revealed on Thursday that BP's Head of UK Retail, Hanna Hofer told a meeting organised by the Cabinet Office the company was preparing to restrict deliveries of fuel.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said:

HGV drivers are the glue which hold our supply chains together. Without them, we are unable to move goods from farms to warehouses to shops. Currently, the UK faces a shortfall of around 90,000 HGV drivers and it is consumers who ultimately suffer the consequences. Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium