Rare spider monkey born at Chester Zoo

Play video

A super-cute baby has been born at Chester Zoo (and some say it looks like a little old man!). The Colombian spider monkey was spotted by zookeepers while being cradled in the arms of new mum, Kiara.These precious primates are vulnerable to extinction in the wild as more than a quarter of their population has been lost from hunting, illegal trafficking and habitat destruction– making this new arrival even more special.Conservationists say the latest birth at the zoo is an important boost to the international breeding programme, which is working to protect the species and its future on the planet.