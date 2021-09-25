A 20-year-old man has died after falling ill at a dance music event at a nightclub in Manchester.

The 20-year-old became unwell at Warehouse Project and was taken to hospital at around 3.30am on Saturday 25 September. He died a short time later.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences following the death.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and two men aged 23 and 22 and a 21-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs.

They remain in custody for questioning.

Credit: MEN Media

Police say officers who were patrolling the Mayfield Depot club were made aware that a man who was unwell had been taken to hospital.

The Manchester city centre club was hosting the Metropolis drum and bass and jungle night headlined by DJs Andy C, Friction and Sub Focus.

A spokesperson from The Warehouse Project said: "We are devastated and our condolences are with the individual's family and friends.

"We are working closely with the Greater Manchester authorities to help with inquiries at this stage."

Police are appealing for anyone with information or mobile phone footage to get in touch on LiveChat on the GMP website, or by calling 0161 846 4409 quoting log 583 of September 25.