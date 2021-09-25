A murder investigation has begun after the 'horrific' death of a man in Greater Manchester.

Police say they were called to an address in Tyldesley, just before 1.30am on Saturday 25 September after reports of a concern for welfare.

A short time later, officers discovered Thomas Williamson on Charles Street, near Charleston Court, with a number of serious injuries.

But, despite the best efforts of emergency services, Thomas died at the scene.

Police were called to the area of Leigh after concerns for welfare where they later discovered Thomas with serious injuries. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Inspector Gareth Davies, from GMP's Major Incident Team said: "This is an horrific incident, in which Thomas tragically lost his life, and we're following a number of lines of enquiry to determine exactly what happened, and to bring those responsible to justice.

"But we can't do it alone - we're urging anyone who may have heard anything, or has CCTV in the area to please get in touch.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log number 280 of 25/09/2021, or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.