Murder victim who died in 'horrific incident' in Tyldesley named as Thomas Williamson
A murder investigation has begun after the 'horrific' death of a man in Greater Manchester.
Police say they were called to an address in Tyldesley, just before 1.30am on Saturday 25 September after reports of a concern for welfare.
A short time later, officers discovered Thomas Williamson on Charles Street, near Charleston Court, with a number of serious injuries.
But, despite the best efforts of emergency services, Thomas died at the scene.
Detective Inspector Gareth Davies, from GMP's Major Incident Team said: "This is an horrific incident, in which Thomas tragically lost his life, and we're following a number of lines of enquiry to determine exactly what happened, and to bring those responsible to justice.
"But we can't do it alone - we're urging anyone who may have heard anything, or has CCTV in the area to please get in touch.
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log number 280 of 25/09/2021, or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.