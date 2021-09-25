United Utilities are urging residents in the North West to save water by not taking baths and limiting showering to four minutes.

The water supplier says that the region's supply of tap water is less than half what it should be at this time of year and levels have dropped again in the last week.

You can see the levels of the reservoirs here.

The water comes from Haweswater and Thirlmere reservoirs in the Lake District which are currently only 36% full.

Usual levels in September would be around 70%.

Thirlmere Reservoir in the Lake District Credit: PA

Although there have been some wetter days in North West cities and towns and even flooding in some areas, it has been the driest June to September in over 130 years in the Lake District.

In an email to customers, United Utilities said:

To keep precious water in the reservoirs until they have a chance to recover and help protect local wildlife, save water and only use what you need. We can do this with very little impact on our usual routine and every drop is precious, so swap a bath for a four minute shower, use the washing machine once less each week and re-use water where you can.

The supplier delivers nearly two billion litres of water a day to more than three million homes and businesses in the region.

United Utilities advice on how to save water.