The mother of a 16 year old boy who was stabbed to death in Liverpool has held a special vigil in the city to both plead with parents to help stop youth violence and to remember all those who have lost their lives.

Mandy Jamieson's son Daniel Gee Jamieson was killed in Gateacre in July 2018.

He was rushed to hospital with catastrophic blood loss but medics were unable to save him.

In 2019 a teenager was detained for 11 years after being convicted of his manslaughter.

Those attending Liverpool Cathedral will be encouraged to contribute to a book of condolence to share memories of their loved one. Credit: PA

The vigil took place at Liverpool Cathedral on Saturday 25 September and remembered Daniel and other youngsters who have lost their lives through violent crimes.

Mandy now wants the government to introduce an official national remembrance day for victims and families affected by youth violence.

She says the vigil at the cathedral is a chance for anyone affected by this type of crime to remember their loved ones and to celebrate their lives.

Speaking to Granada Reports ahead of the vigil, she said that ''no mother should ever have to bury their child'':

Determined to do more to raise awareness of the need to prevent youth violence, Mandy set up Danny's Place - a charity which gives talks to schools, youth organisations and the probation sector about the effect knife crime can have on victim's families as well as the wider community.

She is also pleading with other parents to help her so that other families do not have to suffer as hers has:

Mandy said: "There can be a real stigma when a young person loses their life as a result of a violent act, and I've known some parents feel they can't remember their loved ones in the way they would wish to.

As someone who has experienced this sort of tragedy first-hand, I want there to be a national day where families and friends can come together, share their memories and pay tribute to the people they have lost.

"The service at Liverpool Cathedral is a great first step to highlighting the impact violent crime can have on those who are left behind. I initially approached Mayor Joanne with the idea and I am hugely grateful that she, along with the Culture Liverpool team, are supporting this initiative and understanding what a real difference it could make to people's lives."

City landmarks were asked to support the campaign by lighting up purple, and anyone who can't attend the event was asked to step out of their front door at 8pm and shine a light - either from their phone, using a torch or even lighting a candle - in a show of solidarity.