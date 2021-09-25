A woman has died after her car collided with the central reservation on the M62 near Warrington.

Emergency services were called to the motorway between junctions 7 and 8 at around 11.35pm on Friday 24 September.

It is believed the Audi hit the central reservation before then hitting a BMW.

The 35-year-old driver of the Audi was treated by paramedics at the scene, but unfortunately later died as a result of her injuries.

Both sides of the motorway between the A57 Warrington Road and the A5281 Burtonwood Road remained closed, with trapped traffic released in the early hours of Saturday morning, until around 11pm Saturday evening.

Merseyside Police, North West Motorway Patrol Group, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Ambulance Service attended at the scene.

Witness and CCTV enquiries are ongoing.

Sgt Ian Laycock, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: "An investigation is ongoing after a woman sadly died following a collision on the M62 last night.

"The next of kin of the driver have been informed and are being supported by specialist Family Liaison Officers.

"We would ask any drivers in the area who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward. Any footage, or information, could be vital in establishing what happened.

"The Manchester bound carriageway of the M62 has been closed following the incident to allow investigations to take place and is expected to be closed for some considerable time. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes and an update will be sent out once the motorway has reopened. Traffic and travel bulletins on local radio stations will also be kept up-to-date with the status of the closure."