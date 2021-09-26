A dad who has a life-threatening cancer has completed a daring wing walk to highlight his search for a blood stem cell donor to save his life.

Peter McCleave was given just seven years to live when he was diagnosed with myeloma - a form of blood cancer - in 2017.

But, as only 4% of the global population are signed up to be stem cell donors, he has so far not found a match.

The dad of two from Cheshire began a campaign, 10,000 donors, in 2018 to get more people onto the register.

The campaign has so far encouraged 85,000 people to sign up to the register, finding matches for 16 people - but not Peter.

The dad took part in the wing walk to raise awareness of the cause, and support charity DKMS, and highlight Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

He was joined by friends Sally Hurman, 50, from Guildford, and mum-of-three Lisa Jackson, 51, from Barnes at Damyns Hall Aerodrome in Essex.

Peter joined friends Sally Hurman and Lisa Jackson (L-R) to do the wing walk. Credit: DKMS

Peter McCleave said: "Sally, Lisa and I have spoken on the phone in the past, but the three of us have never met in person.

"We decided we should do something that would open people’s eyes to make them aware of blood cancer. And just like that, the idea of the wing walk was born.

I’ve been searching for a match for four years now. If we can get more people to register with DKMS, that will help give me and other blood cancer patients, the potential of finding a match and a second chance of life. Peter McCleave

Jonathan Pearce, Chief Executive, DKMS, said: “We need more people to come forward to become stem cell donors.

"We have witnessed a 50% decrease in registrations since the Pandemic took hold. The more people we have on the Register, the more chance there is that a donor on the Register could be that potential lifesaver for someone with blood cancer."

