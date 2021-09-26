A man who's pulled long-lost jewellery and antique items out of canals around Greater Manchester has completed a 24 hour magnet 'fishathon' to raise money for a charity close to his heart.

Magnet fisherman Scott Bryant has found buried 'treasure' and reunited owners with stolen items he's recovered at the bottom of local canals.

The 41 year old from Rochdale was joined by supporters as he cast his 500kg magnet into Piccadilly Basin canal in Manchester to raise money for veterans charity Help For Heroes.

Scott with a previous discovery, a scooter.

Speaking to Granada Reports after the marathon fishing expedition, he said he was ''feeling great, but absolutely tired.''

His haul included included several tonnes of scrap metal, bikes and shopping trolleys:

Since he started nearly three years ago his unusual catches include a victory medal dating back to World War One as well as a crossbow, bikes and a machete.

With some detective work, he has also managed to hand back some of his precious finds to their rightful owners.

WATCH: some of the things Scott has found using his magnets:

“My favourite all-time find was a machine gun from World War One and the items I’d mostlike to uncover is a sword and a bayonet'', Scott said.

Magnet fishing is like digging through history - under the murky water there’s another world which we get to reveal. The strongest magnets can pick up items which are buried deep in the silt which have lay hidden for years. When the magnet finds something, it clicks onto and you can physically feel the vibration. It’s a thrilling hobby and that’s what keeps me going back to it.

Scott, who works as a mental health care assistant in a secure intensive care unit says the hobby is good for his own mental health:

“My shifts at work can be challenging so there’s nothing better than going to the canal acouple of hours to relax, chat to the inquisitive passer-by and enjoy the fresh air – I definitely think it’s good for my own mental health.''

As well as collecting donations at the 24-hour magnet fishathon, he is also taking on a 100-miles in September challenge for the military charity.

Help for Heroes is a charity close to my heart, I know people who’ve served in the military and continue to serve their country and this is the least we can do.

Help for Heroes relies on the generosity of the public for the majority of its funding and sawa loss of approximately 75 per cent to its income from national collections during 2020 as aresult of the pandemic.

At the same time, during the first lockdown, the charity saw a 33 per cent increase in thosecoming forward for mental health support compared to the previous year.

Scott is hoping to have raised around one thousand pounds for the charity through the 'fishathon'.