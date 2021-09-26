A man thought to have been lying in the middle of the road has died after being hit by a car in Liverpool.

Emergency services were called to Ullet Road in Aigburth at around 9.45pm on Saturday 25 September by the driver of a Seat Ibiza who collided with the 69-year-old.

It is believed that the man may have been lying in the road when the incident happened. The driver of the Seat stopped at the scene and is assisting the police.

Ullet Road remains closed whilst forensic examinations are carried out at the scene.

DI Ben Dyer, said: "An investigation is underway to find out what has happened''.

We believe the man who died was lying in the road when the incident happened. We are currently carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area and looking at CCTV footage to establish what happened. DI Ben Dyer, Merseyside Police

The Seat Ibiza which hit the man. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Police say the man's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post mortem is due to be carried out later today.

I would ask any drivers in the area who saw anything, or who may have dashcam footage which could help our inquiries, to come forward. Any footage, or information, could be vital in establishing exactly what has occurred. DI Ben Dyer, Merseyside Police

He added: "Diversions have been put in place and motorists are being advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.''

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact @MerPolCC, the Roads Policing Unit on 0151 777 5747, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.