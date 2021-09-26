Play video

Report by Granada Reports correspondent Tim Scott

A Manchester man who nearly lost his life after complications from tonsilitis, is running the London Marathon to fundraise for the hospitals who saved him.

Alan Day from Manchester fell ill with a sore throat in 2017 and felt so bad he passed out at home, banging his head as he fell.

He went to hospital thinking he would need a check-up and some antibiotics.

But after being seen at The Manchester Royal Infirmary, doctors discovered he had heart failure caused by his tonsillitis virus moving down to his heart.

He was transferred to Wythenshawe Hospital. Doctors there installed a temporary blood pump to save his life.

Alan's condition was very rare and he says he is grateful the doctors spotted it in time to treat him.

Alan is now repaying their efforts by running the London Marathon on 3 October.

He is planning to run it virtually, from Manchester into Yorkshire, as entrants can now do because of the pandemic.

Alan is raising money for Manchester Foundation Trust Charity - in thanks to the medical teams who saved his life.

Alan's fundraising page can be found here.