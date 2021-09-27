A grandad from Liverpool has set off on epic trek from Merseyside to Glasgow for the COP 26 climate conference.

70 year old Andrew James set off from Pier Head on 27th September and plans to walk 290 miles over 33 days. En route, he'll be linking up with other campaigners who've already set off from London and Bristol. They're set to arrive in Glasgow on the eve of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26COP).

The walk is called “Camino to COP” in reference to pilgrimages made since medieval times, including the Jarrow March in the UK, the Salt March in India and the March on Washington in the US. It's fundraising for environmental groups and wants to urge people in areas impacted by climate change to get involved with the conversation.

Liverpool Climate Change campaigner Andrew James

On most nights on his walk, Andrew will be staying inside churches and village halls, and camping inside churches. He says the walk also welcomes day walkers or walkers with their own accommodation to join for as short or long a distance as they wish.

Later this century tidal surges will threaten areas of the UK such as West Lancs, Southport, Lincolnshire and Humberside. Our planet needs nothing less than a 21st century Marshall Plan for a transition to green jobs and green energy. On current trends the globe is set for a 16% increase in CO2 emissions by 2030. A reduction of 45% is essential if we are to have hope of a future for our children. Andrew James, Liverpool Climate change campaigner

Andrew's route will go through Cheadle, Salford, Bury, Haslingden and Clitheroe. The walkers from London and Bristol will also be passing through the northwest. They'll be in Macclesfield, Cheadle and Salford on the 28th, 29th and 30th of September respectively.