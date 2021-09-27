A 13-year-old girl's been left with injuries to her wrist, elbow and fingers after being thrown off a playground roundabout in Liverpool in an electric scooter stunt.

It happened at around 1pm on Thursday 9 September in Belle Vale Park on Belle Vale Road.

The girl was sitting on a roundabout when a teenage boy approached, holding an electric scooter. He laid the scooter next to the roundabout and switched it on.

As a consequence, the roundabout spun at speed and threw the girl off. The suspect then made off. Merseyside Police say CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing but have yet to confirm any further details or a description of the suspect.

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened and could have any information about the boy to get in touch.