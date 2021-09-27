Play video

A new Charity has been launched on Merseyside to help police families cope with the loss of their loved ones.

The foundation was created by two widows who lost their police officer husbands just 10 months apart in 2014 and 2015.

PC Neil Doyle was off duty on a Christmas night out with colleagues when he was involved in a clash with another group of men in December 2014.

Neil was punched, which lead to bleeding on the brain. He was due to go on honeymoon with his wife Sarah the following month, but instead, his funeral took place at the church where they got married less than a year before.

Just 10 months later, PC Dave Phillips was hit by a stolen 4x4 after setting up a stinger device to stop the truck.

The truck was driven by Clayton Williams who ignored the command to stop and drove at PC Phillips, leaving the father of two with injuries that were "not survivable".Three men were found guilty of manslaughter for the death of both officers.On Sunday (September 26), Merseyside Police officers joined families in remembering the lives of the two officers.Neil's wife Sarah said she would not have gotten through the pain of the loss of her husband without peer support provided by the charity Care Of Police Survivors, known as COPs.It's where Sarah Met Dave's wife Jen and became good friends.

It helps massively because it's someone else in the same situation as you are, we were both quite young when it happened so it's just a massive help. Sarah Doyle, Co-Founder, Doyle Phillips Foundation

Now, both widows want to help other police families who have lost loved ones.

At the moment COPs charity helps families whose loved ones have died on duty or carrying out police work, but Sarah says a lot of people get missed because their partners either died of natural causes or accidentally which means their loved ones don't get the support they need.

Jen and Sarah want to change that and bridge the gap.

For now, the Doyle Phillips foundation will focus on helping families in Merseyside but they hope to expand so that they can help even more families across the North West.