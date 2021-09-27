Manchester Arena Inquiry: Eilidh MacLeod's mother felt and heard explosion

The mother of one of the Arena bombing victims, Eilidh MacLeod, said she heard "an enormous explosion" and "the ground shook" as she waited outside the Ariana Grande concert. It was the moment her family's world was "torn apart."

Marion MacLeod had travelled to Manchester with her 14-year-old daughter from their home on the Scottish island of Barra. The pair had only made the journey because the US pop star was not performing in Scotland as she had done previously.

The concert tickets were “meant to be such an amazing present for her birthday,” said Eilidh's mother.

The inquiry heard they were staying at a hotel near the Arena and woke-up "quite early" that day, with Eilidh excited that her "countdown to seeing Ariana was finally over." After a day of shopping and eating out, Mrs MacLeod saw Eilidh and a friend into the venue and then went back to the hotel to wait for the concert to end.

She messaged to say the seats were fab... and she FaceTimed me to show me her view of the stage and the merchandise she’d bought. We spent a while on FaceTime and I’m so very grateful for that. Marion MacLeod, Eilidh's mother

On what was a warm night, Mrs MacLeod opened the window and could hear both the music and the "happy" fans. Eventually, she walked to the corner where they had agreed to meet afterwards.

Shane Smith, the family's legal representative, read Mrs MacLeod's evidence to the hearing.

Eilidh's last moments were detailed as part of today's proceedings. She was four metres away from the blast, with the "distribution of injuries" indicating that the bomber was to her left.

A post mortem examination found she died of multiple injuries. Both the pathologist and a panel of "blast wave" experts concluded she could not have survived. A police officer, who helped the teenager's friend, said when he saw Eilidh that she had passed away.

Eilidh was described as a "vibrant" and someone "it wasn't hard to love."

The hearing was told that family and friends saw Eilidh as a "shining light" who was "beautiful inside and out." Her father, Roddy, said she was growing into a "fantastic young woman" and it was "amazing to see."

Already a talented musician, her loved ones - the inquiry heard - believed she would have succeeded at whatever she had chosen to do in life.

Sir John Saunders, the chair of the inquiry, spoke of a teenager whose personality "shone out."