The brother of Manchester Arena bomb victim, Megan Hurley, said he knew "straight away" that she had died in the attack.

Bradley Hurley went to the Ariana Grande concert with his 15-year-old sister, from their home in Halewood, after she was given tickets as a Christmas present to see the pop star she "loved."

Megan told Bradley what an "experience" the concert was, as they left after the encore.

The inquiry heard the siblings walked into the Arena's City Room just seconds before the explosion and that Megan was three metres away from the bomber. Pathologists and a panel of "blast wave" experts concluded her multiple injuries were unsurvivable.

Her brother was seriously injured and unable to get up. Bradley said he looked at Megan and realised he was "helpless" to save her. His evidence was read to the inquiry by one of its counsel, Sophie Cartwright QC.

The siblings had been dropped off at the concert by their parents, Michael and Joanne. Their father ran into the Arena, after the explosion, and tried to help his daughter. He was by her side saying "Come on, Megan," as police officers attempted to save her with CPR and a defibrillator.

One officer, Sgt Kam Hare, gave evidence that a first-aider advised him to stop life-saving measures but he decided to carry on until a paramedic told him nothing more could be done.

Megan was described as having a "kind, caring and generous nature" and someone who could "make you happy in an instant just by showing her beautiful smile." The inquiry was told the teenager "brought joy" to loved ones from "the day she was born."

Inquiry chair, Sir John Saunders, paid tribute to Megan as a "lovely person" to whom friends were "attracted" without her "making, I suspect, any apparent effort at all."