Manchester Arena Inquiry: Sorrell Leczkowski's mother performed CPR

An Arena bombing victim's mother performed CPR and pleaded with emergency crews to carry on helping her daughter.

Sorrell Leczkowski, from Leeds, had been singing, dancing and making her mother Samantha, and aunt Pauline Healey, laugh in the minutes before the attack.

Proceedings today revealed CCTV footage showed Sorrell's mother kneeling and holding the 14-year-old, then attempting resuscitation. A TravelSafe officer was among those who tried to help. His evidence was read by Sophie Cartwright QC.

The inquiry heard a number of police officers and first aiders gave Sorrell chest compressions and rescue breaths, before using a defibrillator. With no signs of life, Samantha pleaded with them to keep going. At 11.08pm, the defibrillator found no trace of a heartbeat.

Pathologists and a panel of "blast wave" experts concluded that the neck injury she suffered was unsurvivable.

Sorrell's aunt suffered serious injuries but did survive.

Sorrell's mother said her daughter was "her best friend."

The teenager was "clever, adventurous and ambitious" and "could turn her hand to anything," the hearing was told. Her mother described her as "precious and so perfect."

Sorrell was a talented designer and dreamt of studying architecture at Columbia University in New York. Samantha said she was "unafraid" of the hard work required to reach her goal. The University has since given her a posthumous membership.

Chair of the inquiry, Sir John Saunders, paid his own tribute to Sorrell as someone "talented" and at the "centre of her family life."