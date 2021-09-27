A million new trees will be planted in the North West following a £15 million funding boost into the Northern Forest project.

The scheme which launched in 2018, aims to link trees across the M62 corridor from Liverpool to Hull.

It is also hoped the new woodlands, in both urban and rural areas, will help boost the fight against climate change and encourage nature recovery.

Simon Mageean, the Woodland Trust's Programme Director for the Northern Forest, said: "This new funding is massively significant for this project and enables us to push on with this new phase.

"Not only do these new trees have the power to transform people's lives through all the green space they bring in areas of traditionally low tree cover, they are also set to bring a big boost to our fight against climate change and encourage nature recovery."

The Northern Forest was launched three years ago and hopes to establish at least 50 million trees across an area spanning 13 million people.

The area currently only has 7.6% woodland cover, much lower than the average across England.

It involves the Woodland Trust and a partnership of community forests in the north - The Mersey Forest, City of Trees, White Rose Forest, and HEYwoods - all working together to bring the Northern Forest to life.

Among the benefits of the forest are to reduce the risk of flooding, store thousands of tonnes of carbon, make people across the north happier and healthier and create thousands of new jobs.

Jessica Thompson, Director at City of Trees, said: "This investment must not only provide the means to ensure our landscape is resilient to our changing climate, but also have a positive impact on people's lives in the North.

"City of Trees is committed to ensuring that the investment in trees and woodlands open up opportunities for training and green jobs.

"We've seen the impacts of Covid-19 and lockdown and people relying on quality greenspace for their mental health and wellbeing.

"We want to encourage people to get directly involved in planting trees and looking after trees for years to come."