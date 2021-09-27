Play video

Jade Kilduff shares her fundraising story with Zoe Muldoon.

It is that time of year again where we celebrate those from our communities who have given their time to raise thousands of pounds to help others.

We've been searching for the Granada Reports Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year, and have whittled it down to four outstanding finalists.

20-year-old Jade Kilduff's younger brother Christian was born with multiple disabilities. The family was told he would never be able to communicate, but after Jade taught herself and Christian sign language, he became a different person.

Jade, who is from Manchester, set up 'Sign along with us' - a free group teaching people how to sign. But she hasn't stopped there.

Jade and her brother Christian. Credit: Facebook/SignAlongWithUs

Jade has raised over £50,000 to fund a holiday home for families with disabilities to enjoy all year round.

The caravan at Fleetwood in Lancashire has been modified with adaptations like hoists so that the features are easily accessible for people with disabilities. Jade said: "I wanted to create something that people with disabled members of their family can use. We know that these type of caravans cost three times more than typical caravans, which is just so wrong."

The caravan has been modified for disabled people. Credit: ITV News

Carole Lindridge's son Aidan needs a wheelchair to get around and trying to find somewhere accessible has been "impossible" since the lockdown started.

Aidan and Carole have used the holiday home and say it's been a lifeline during lockdown. Credit: ITV News

Carole says the use of the holiday home in Fleetwood has been a lifeline for her family, who would not have been able to have a holiday without it.

Carole Lindridge says the caravan has been a "lifeline" during lockdown.

Jade is a third of the way through fundraising for a second holiday home and the aim is to one day open a caravan park specifically for people with disabilities.

All this week on Granada Reports, we'll be sharing the stories of our four shortlisted nominees.

The winner will be revealed on our programme at 6pm on Friday. They'll be invited to attend the Pride of Britain ceremony in London.

What is the Pride of Britain?

Pride of Britain Awards celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable people who make our world a better place.

Nominated by the public, the winners are from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the country. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but their acts are truly extraordinary.Since the first Pride of Britain in 1999, royalty, prime ministers, and hundreds of leading figures from showbiz, sport, politics and the arts have all taken part.

Hosted by Carol Vorderman, the Awards attract an audience of around five million viewers every year in a primetime slot on ITV - making it the highest rated awards show of its kind on British television.

