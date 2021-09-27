A Liverpool dad has revealed how he chatted to Sir Paul McCartney about their old school after he spotted his hero standing at a bus stop in the Heswall area of Wirral.

Beatles fan Colin Newitt, 52, was driving his family back home to South Liverpool on Saturday afternoon when they saw him as they were stopped at traffic lights.

Colin said "I wound the window down and shouted 'Paul'. He shouted back 'You alright?".

"You alright?" Paul McCartney at Wirral bus stop Credit: Liverpool Echo

"I then told him that I went to the same school as him. He asked me which one and I said Liverpool Institute. He asked me who was my teacher and I said I couldn't remember but that Mr Parker was the head.

"The lights then changed and we had to go. I shouted 'See ya' and he waved goodbye."

Although he was pictured at the bus stop, Sir Paul wasn't actually waiting for a ticket to ride and had just got out of a car with his daughter Stella.

On Friday, Sir Paul paid tribute to his first wife Linda, on what would have been her 80th birthday, posting this on social media.

Sir Paul was also spotted at Liverpool's Lime Street station on Sunday when he was accompanied by his daughters Stella and Mary, and his wife Nancy Shevell.

