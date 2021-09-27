A stranded driver has revealed how he slept in his campervan outside a petrol station after he was unable to find anywhere to fill up.Tom McCann spent Sunday night camped outside the Tesco filling station on Featherstall Road North in Oldham, Greater Manchester.The 30-year-old was travelling from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, to Wales for a week-long campervan holiday with his Miniature Schnauzer, Arnie, but couldn't find anywhere to refuel on Sunday.

I thought somewhere along the way I'd manage to find some fuel but I must have tried 12 different petrol stations and couldn't find any fuel anywhere. So in the end I had to make the decision to stop overnight in Oldham. I've just had to wait for the delivery. Tom McCann

Mr McCann, a hospital service manager, said he didn't want to turn back and was taking a positive approach to his predicament.Mr McCann said: “It is what it is. I’m always a positive kind of guy and it wasn’t too bad. It was a nice park where we stayed overnight and we went for a nice walk, had some food in the van and got my head down.Mr McCann eventually filled up and got on his way at around 10am on Monday.

Motorists have been queuing up at stations across Greater Manchester on Monday as panic-buying went into a fourth day. Tankers have struggled to keep up with demand with the Petrol Retailers Association suggesting up to 90 per cent of forecourts are running dry.

Government ministers and industry bosses have insisted there is no shortage of fuel and called for calm. Environment Secretary George Eustice said the Government had no plans at the moment to use the Army to drive petrol tankers and that any shortages were down to panic buying. He also added the shortage of HGV drivers was limited.

Labour's Bill Esterson, MP for Sefton Central believes that's nonsense.