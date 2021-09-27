The charity caring for parent carers

Play video

Video report by Victoria Grimes

A Manchester charity that helps parents who care for children with complex needs are celebrating after being awarded a £255,000 funding boost from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Talbot House in Newton Heath says the money will mean they can help many more elderly parent carers as part of their THRIVE initiative.

Cath Burley is just one example of the thousands they have already helped.

Her son Kevin is 58 and has Down's Syndrome. He has lived at home with her and his dad his entire life.

Cath, who's 80, is worried about who will look after Kevin when she is no longer around:

''It worries me a lot, but Talbot House have explained to me that they can help look for somewhere for him, which I don't even want to think about, to be honest''

Volunteers helping families at Talbot House.

It's those difficult choices that Talbot House have helped hundreds of elderly parent carers of adult children with.

Staff here know what they are going through and how difficult it can be because they themselves have lived it, most have children with special needs themselves.

Volunteer Mary Berry first came to Talbot House with her son Paul 14 years ago.

They helped her to find a home they were both happy with, so that Paul could realise his dream of living independently, and to help ease Mary's fears for his future.

Mary with her son Paul who died in April 2021. Credit: Mary Berry

Paul sadly passed away suddenly in April 2021, but Mary says she will be coming to Talbot House for the rest of her life. She also volunteers to help other older parent carers.

I can still come to Talbot House for the rest of my life - they will support me through whatever I'm going through. Mary Berry

For single mum Phyllis Njuguna, Talbot House has been a lifeline. Her 32 year old daughter Grace is non verbal and completely dependent on her.

Phyllis with her daughter Grace.

Talbot House helped to get a care package and respite set up for Grace so that Phyllis could have some time for herself.

It's helped me to be able to employ carers who are suited to Grace and who can look after her even when I'm there if I need some respite or if I go away''.

In as much as we love our children, you can't look after them all the time, you need a break otherwise you could have a burn out.

Talbot House has been supporting the families of people with learning disabilities in Manchester since 1976.

It started as a play scheme organised by four parents of children with complex needs. The idea was a success, but the parents quickly realised that the biggest positive outcome was that they were able to share their experiences and support each other. From there, a parents support group was established and 40 years later, they have supported thousands of families and helped to make their lives better.Their THRIVE programme is specifically targetted towards providing support to older parent carers over the age of 50. Currently, the oldest parent carer they help is 93.

Thanks to the new funding, Talbot House will now be able to help many more elderly carers to survive and thrive.