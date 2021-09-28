An 83-year-old great-grandad is running two marathons in just one week to raise funds for The Christie at Macclesfield.

Harry Newton, who lives in the town, will run the London Marathon on Sunday, and take part in the Manchester Marathon the following week.

Having been treated by The Christie for lymphoma in 2008 he is keen to inspire other people to support The Christie Macclesfield which will open in December this year.

The £26m centre aims to transform cancer care in Cheshire, the High Peak area of Derbyshire and parts of North Staffordshire, providing care closer to home for more than 1,500 existing Christie patients a year.

It will bring together essential cancer services into one purpose-built centre delivering local specialist access to radiotherapy, chemotherapy, holistic support and information services, outpatient care, palliative care and a wider range of clinical trials. Around 46,000 appointments per year will take place at the new centre.

The Christie charity is aiming to raise £23 million for the construction of a new centre in Macclesfield where Christie patients will be able to receive outstanding cancer care, closer to home. Running two marathons one week apart will be quite a challenge. Harry Newton

Harry took up running almost thirty years ago and is a member of Macclesfield Harriers. He runs every other day – after a bowl of porridge.

Prior to retirement, he was a grocer with three shops and a postmaster.

He is married to Phyllis and has three children, nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

As well as running, he performs in the Macclesfield Male Voice Choir.

Harry has a fundraising page here.

And for details of how you can support The Christie at Macclesfield fundraising appeal, click here.