How the pandemic has taken its toll on older people's mobility

Covid confined millions of older people to their homes for a long period of time. Many were already frail and at high risk of falls.

Now in the wake of the pandemic, experts are saying it's important people get as physically active as possible, to stop any further decline.

Eileen Peel had a nasty fall at home during lockdown. The 75-year-old hit her head, landed on her hip and ended up in hospital. Her injuries have healed but it has knocked her confidence.

I'm frightened of going up and downstairs. I'm frightened when I am out walking - going down kerbs It has affected my confidence a lot. Eileen Peel

Eileen Peel is building back her confidence and mobility after a nasty fall during lockdown

Eileen's been coming to strength and balance classes for years. They were suspended because of Covid. She thinks becoming less active made her more susceptible to a fall.

As soon as the classes restarted she was keen to come back. Eileen says she's already seen a big improvement in her mobility and enjoys the social aspect.

Heather fell several times during lockdown

Heather Bowen, 71, has had a couple of falls. The worst was when she tripped in her garden and fell backwards onto a rockery. She says using a technique she'd been taught in an exercise class stopped her from injuring herself further.

My husband couldn't get me up because I've got problems with my back and my shoulders but thankfully I remembered what they told me in class. I managed to get some cushions, got on my side, got on my knees and I got up that way. Heather Bowen

Falls are the leading cause of accidental death in older people and treatment for falls costs the NHS in excess of £2.3 billion a year.

Two-thirds of people over 50 say they are now less active than they were before the pandemic.

About half fear that spending so much time at home has resulted in a loss of strength and mobility and health professionals believe declining physical fitness could lead to an increase in falls in older people.

The class is designed to help reduce the risk of falls

The sessions, attended by Eileen and Heather, are delivered by Wigan Council's Be Well service.

Participants previously had to be referred by their GP but because of the effects of lockdown they're now open to anyone.

Teri West, Wellbeing Officer for the Active Ageing Programme

The strength and balance classes are key to helping people improve their balance and reduce their risk of falls. Shutting over the pandemic hasn't allowed that to happen so now we're back up and running hopefully we can get more people in and improve their balance and reduce their risk of falls. Teri West, Wellbeing Officer for the Active Ageing Programme

Trafford Shop Mobility and Access Group is a charity that supplies mobility equipment

Phil Simmons runs the Trafford Shop Mobility and Access Group. It is a charity that supplies mobility equipment.

He's seen a steep increase in inquiries over the summer. Many are from family members worried about an older relative's mobility.

Phil Simmons helping a customer at the charity in Trafford

Lots of older people haven't been getting out and about and obviously, your muscles get weaker over time- which affects your whole body. I think our service is essential because it's helping people get back to normality and maintain the independence everyone deserves. Phil Simmons, Trafford Shop Mobility and Access Group

James Lewis has come in to get a scooter for his aunt who's recovering from a heart attack and Covid.

Once we get her a scooter today she's going to be able to get out a lot more. She has friends that live 100 yards away and she can't socialise with them but this is going to help a lot. James Lewis, Service User, Trafford Shop Mobility and Access Group

Back in Wigan and the group have enjoyed an hour of fitness and fun. They're building up their strength and confidence one step at a time.