How the pandemic has taken its toll on older people's mobility
Covid confined millions of older people to their homes for a long period of time. Many were already frail and at high risk of falls.
Now in the wake of the pandemic, experts are saying it's important people get as physically active as possible, to stop any further decline.
Eileen Peel had a nasty fall at home during lockdown. The 75-year-old hit her head, landed on her hip and ended up in hospital. Her injuries have healed but it has knocked her confidence.
Eileen's been coming to strength and balance classes for years. They were suspended because of Covid. She thinks becoming less active made her more susceptible to a fall.
As soon as the classes restarted she was keen to come back. Eileen says she's already seen a big improvement in her mobility and enjoys the social aspect.
Heather Bowen, 71, has had a couple of falls. The worst was when she tripped in her garden and fell backwards onto a rockery. She says using a technique she'd been taught in an exercise class stopped her from injuring herself further.
Falls are the leading cause of accidental death in older people and treatment for falls costs the NHS in excess of £2.3 billion a year.
Two-thirds of people over 50 say they are now less active than they were before the pandemic.
About half fear that spending so much time at home has resulted in a loss of strength and mobility and health professionals believe declining physical fitness could lead to an increase in falls in older people.
The sessions, attended by Eileen and Heather, are delivered by Wigan Council's Be Well service.
Participants previously had to be referred by their GP but because of the effects of lockdown they're now open to anyone.
Phil Simmons runs the Trafford Shop Mobility and Access Group. It is a charity that supplies mobility equipment.
He's seen a steep increase in inquiries over the summer. Many are from family members worried about an older relative's mobility.
James Lewis has come in to get a scooter for his aunt who's recovering from a heart attack and Covid.
Back in Wigan and the group have enjoyed an hour of fitness and fun. They're building up their strength and confidence one step at a time.