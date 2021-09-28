Police officers revived an Arena bombing victim three times before being told to stop giving CPR by a paramedic, the public inquiry heard today.

Kelly Brewster, from Sheffield, suffered head and abdominal injuries in the explosion. Several officers tried to save her, including one who was off-duty and had come to collect his daughter from the Ariana Grande concert.

Ms Brewster was brought back to life three times by CPR

The inquiry was told officers could see no obvious injuries, apart from a wound to Ms Brewster's leg. As she showed signs of life after chest compressions, one officer shouted: “Yes, yes, yes! Come on! Stay with us now. Try to do that again.”

But when the 32-year-old was assessed by a paramedic, he told officers to stop as they had done "everything" they could. Pathologists and a panel of "blast wave" experts later concluded that injuries to her head and abdomen were unsurvivable, even with immediate medical attention.

Two PCs, Michael Buckley and Danielle Ayers, recalled trying to save her. Paramedic Patrick Ennis explained how he checked her condition and found she was in cardiac arrest.

Play video

Ms Brewster entered the Arena's City Room with her sister Claire Booth and niece Hollie, both of whom were injured but survived, seconds before the blast. Ms Booth said she was in the "impossible position" of trying to care for both her sister and her daughter.

Her evidence was read to the hearing by Sophie Cartwright QC.

Play video

> 'Fun-loving, kind, thoughtful person': Kelly Brewster remembered at Manchester Arena Inquiry

Hours before the attack, Ms Brewster had an offer accepted on a new home with her partner Ian Winslow. Her loved ones said they were "the true definition of soulmates" and she was the "happiest she had ever been."

The inquiry chair, Sir John Saunders, spoke of the loss of an "adventurous" woman who "achieved a great deal" and had a promising future with her partner.