The country’s largest clinical study investigating the best gap between first and second Covid-19 vaccine doses for pregnant women is being launched in Greater Manchester.The Preg-CoV study will take place at Saint Mary’s Hospital, part of Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) and NIHR Manchester Clinical Research Facility at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital (RMCH), and is supported by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and backed by £7.5 million of government funding.The study will provide vital clinical trial data on the immune response to vaccination at different dose intervals - either four to six weeks or eight to 12 weeks.

This data will help determine the best dosage interval and tell us more about how the vaccine works to protect pregnant mothers and their babies against Covid-19.

Covid vaccination is recommended in pregnancy and we know vaccination is safe in pregnancy. This study will answer pressing questions around the most suitable intervals between jabs. We’re delighted to be able to offer pregnant women the opportunity to participate in this important research. Dr Teresa Kelly, Principal Investigator for Preg-CoV at MFT and Consultant Obstetrician

Pregnant women are more likely to develop severe Covid-19 or die from the disease, but are excluded from clinical trials with new vaccines.

This means there are currently very limited clinical trial data on the immune response and side effects caused by the vaccines for these women.The trial will involve over 600 pregnant women being vaccinated, across 13 sites, with either the Pfizer/BioNTech or the Moderna vaccine.

They will be closely monitored by health professionals throughout their pregnancy and following the birth, with the safety of the women taking part in the study the utmost priority.

The fact that every participant in this study receives an approved vaccine will give volunteers peace of mind that they are protected from the virus and that they can take confidence in the safety of these vaccines, and the monitoring involved in the study. Professor Nick Lemoine, Medical Director, NIHR Clinical Research Network

The NHS says that in the United States there's been 130,000 pregnant women vaccinated US with no safety concerns being raised.

Over 52,000 pregnant women in England have now been vaccinated - similarly, with no safety concerns.